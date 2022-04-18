e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

NYSE ELF opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

