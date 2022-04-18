Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGBN stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

