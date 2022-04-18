Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $68.06 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $927.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.