Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Update

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.70. 30,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,398. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.38.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

