East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 899,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.82. 136,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. East Stone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

