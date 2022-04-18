Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 30.4% in March

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $9,505,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $13.45 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

