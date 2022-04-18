Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ETG stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.