eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

eBay stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

