eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $8.77. 10,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,008. The company has a market capitalization of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.09. eHealth has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $6,244,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $9,096,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.