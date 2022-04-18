Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,900 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 834,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE ELVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.16. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $74,430 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Elevate Credit by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 128,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 129,879 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

