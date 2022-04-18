ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.10 ($15.33).

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ElringKlinger stock opened at €8.00 ($8.69) on Monday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €7.05 ($7.66) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($19.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The stock has a market cap of $506.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.68.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

