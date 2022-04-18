ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 762,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EENNF stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. ENAV has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on ENAV from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.90 ($5.33) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

