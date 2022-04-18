Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EHC traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

