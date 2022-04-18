Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells C$158,429.25 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) Director Mario Szotlender sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$158,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,271,658.78.

Shares of EDR stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.95. 512,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,963. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$9.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

