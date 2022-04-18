Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $631.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $626.42 million to $635.40 million. Endo International reported sales of $717.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Endo International by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $619.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.