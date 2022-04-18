Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.72.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The business had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

