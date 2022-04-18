Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.99.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $184.22. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

