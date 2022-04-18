Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFSC stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

