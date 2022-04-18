Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

