Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EUBG stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
