Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EUBG stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, and sourcing and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

