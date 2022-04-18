Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ENZ opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of 288.29 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
