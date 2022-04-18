Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ENZ opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of 288.29 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 459.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

