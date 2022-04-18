EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.93 million and the highest is $1.19 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $780.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.45.

EPAM stock opened at $290.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.36 and a 200-day moving average of $502.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.