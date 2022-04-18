EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPR opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.34%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

