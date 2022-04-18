Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Update

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 648,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equillium by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equillium by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

