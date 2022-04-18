Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Equitable by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,728. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. Equitable has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

