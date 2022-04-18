Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72.
Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.
About Equity Bancshares (Get Rating)
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.
