Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.65. 846,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

