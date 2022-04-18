Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.680-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.590-$0.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 846,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,602. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $88.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

