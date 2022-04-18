ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.39. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

ESSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

