Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.18 Million

Analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to announce $578.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.85 million and the lowest is $567.11 million. Etsy posted sales of $550.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.37.

Shares of ETSY opened at $115.79 on Monday. Etsy has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.80.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,969,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

