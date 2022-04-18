Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,385,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRI stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Everi has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.