EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.08 on Monday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $446.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 52,301 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $768,301.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,082,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,164,582 and sold 12,734 shares valued at $201,279. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 42.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EverQuote by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

