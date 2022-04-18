Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 902,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.40 to $4.65 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $4.23 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

