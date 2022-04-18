Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.