Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.69. 14,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,781. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 37.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 500,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 136,712 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

