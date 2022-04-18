Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $84.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $97.88 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $59.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $332.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.10 billion to $355.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $317.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $294.98 billion to $364.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

