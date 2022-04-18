F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 29,400 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $302,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,742,710.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $438,290.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $548,070.96.

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

Shares of FXLV stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 275,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,423. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $100,164,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F45 Training by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $2,424,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in F45 Training by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $13,873,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

