Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FDVRF stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Facedrive has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

