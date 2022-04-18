Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,297.50 ($29.94).

FEVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.70) to GBX 3,030 ($39.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,778 ($23.17) on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.41). The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 46.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,824.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.