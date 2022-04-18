Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 96,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

FRGI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,664. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

