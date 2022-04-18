Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $8,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWAC stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,300. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

