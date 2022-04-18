Financial Analysis: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) versus HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.32 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $220.12 million 14.32 $55.56 million $0.54 60.28

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -365.14% -220.37% -74.18% HighPeak Energy 25.24% 13.29% 9.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Valaris and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Valaris on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

