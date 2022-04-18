Financial Comparison: FMC (NYSE:FMC) & Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FMC alerts:

88.6% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FMC and Perimeter Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 1 4 10 0 2.60 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

FMC currently has a consensus target price of $131.23, suggesting a potential downside of 4.06%. Perimeter Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.75%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than FMC.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 14.60% 29.16% 8.45% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FMC and Perimeter Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $5.05 billion 3.41 $736.50 million $5.70 24.00 Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Summary

FMC beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.