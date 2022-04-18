Financial Comparison: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) versus Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Sema4 alerts:

This table compares Sema4 and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A -89.40% -34.52% Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26%

This table compares Sema4 and Privia Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 2.91 -$245.39 million N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.08 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -15.11

Privia Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sema4 and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Sema4 presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 356.35%. Privia Health Group has a consensus price target of $40.89, suggesting a potential upside of 48.69%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Sema4 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sema4 (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.