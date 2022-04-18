Financial Comparison: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Fluidigm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 10.36 -$73.52 million N/A N/A Fluidigm $130.58 million 2.17 -$59.24 million ($0.78) -4.76

Fluidigm has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -316.48% -177.70% -32.61% Fluidigm -45.36% -40.15% -14.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 289.46%. Fluidigm has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Fluidigm.

Summary

Fluidigm beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and personal care products. It offers Growth Direct system that includes an automated imaging instrument that analyzes user-prepared proprietary consumables. The company also provides on-site installation, instrument, validation services, regulatory compliance assistance, system certification training and training re-freshers, and business case preparation and return-on-investment analysis services; and technical support services in the Americas and Europe. It solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, and bioburden testing applications. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts with an additional office in Freising/Weihenstephan, Germany.

Fluidigm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.