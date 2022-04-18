Financial Comparison: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $239.23 million 5.39 $48.39 million $1.58 34.32 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.23% 14.30% 2.78% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Saul Centers and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.19%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

