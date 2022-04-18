Financial Comparison: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) versus Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TuSimple and Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 397.10 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.37 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $47.13, indicating a potential upside of 321.17%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

