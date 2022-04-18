Financial Contrast: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) & Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get F.N.B. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for F.N.B. and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. currently has a consensus price target of $13.62, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. F.N.B. pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 30.30% 8.23% 1.05% Arrow Financial 33.71% 13.98% 1.25%

Volatility and Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F.N.B. and Arrow Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.19 $405.00 million $1.23 9.85 Arrow Financial $147.92 million 3.40 $49.86 million $3.09 10.17

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats F.N.B. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 26 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.