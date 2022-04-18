Financial Contrast: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) versus Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and International General Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A International General Insurance $361.30 million 1.06 $43.70 million $0.91 8.59

International General Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A International General Insurance 12.04% 12.70% 3.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and International General Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A International General Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

International General Insurance has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Given International General Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. International General Insurance pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International General Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. International General Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

International General Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

