Financial Contrast: Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) vs. Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ambev and Pernod Ricard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 3 2 0 2.17 Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambev currently has a consensus price target of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Ambev’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ambev is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Risk and Volatility

Ambev has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 17.43% 15.68% 9.91% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ambev pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambev and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $13.50 billion 3.61 $2.35 billion $0.14 22.14 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.34 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Summary

Ambev beats Pernod Ricard on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike's brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

